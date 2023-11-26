Jessica Chastain & Tilda Swinton are a Study in Contrast in Black & White At Marrakech Film Festival

Jessica Chastain and Tilda Swinton provided the ultimate study in contrast while attending the second day of the 2023 Marrakech International Film Festival on Saturday (November 25) in Marrakech, Morocco.

The 46-year-old Memory actress opted for a long-sleeved black dress with a train and a plunging neckline, which provided the sole pop of color.

Tilda, 63, went the exact opposite direction. She wowed in an icy, oversized coat. While the women’s outfits were very different, she also accessorized with a pop of pastel pink on her shoes.

The actress was joined on the red carpet by her son Xavier, who wore a green and gold kilt!

Other stars in attendance included, Isabelle Huppert, Alexander Skarsgard, Joel Edgerton, Willem Dafoe and wife Giada Colagrande, Mads Mikkelsen, House of Gucci actress Camille Cottin and Mudbound director Dee Rees. We’ve got photos of everyone in the gallery!

FYI: Jessica is wearing custom Balmain. Tilda is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann SS23 Couture coat, shoes and Chanel jewelry.

