'Squid Game' Secrets: Producers Reveal 9 Inside Details on Bringing 'Red Light Green Light' Challenge to Life

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Plastic Surgery Accusations, Explains Why She Looks Different

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Fri, 24 November 2023 at 4:30 pm

Jessica Chastain Joins Alexander Skarsgard, Joel Edgerton, & More at Marrakech Film Festival 2023 Opening Ceremony

Jessica Chastain Joins Alexander Skarsgard, Joel Edgerton, & More at Marrakech Film Festival 2023 Opening Ceremony

The stars are stepping out in Morocco!

Jessica Chastain, Alexander Skarsgard, and Joel Edgerton arrived at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Marrakech International Film Festival on Friday (November 24) in Marrakech, Morocco.

Other stars in attendance included Willem Dafoe and wife Giada Colagrande, Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton and son Xavier, House of Gucci actress Camille Cottin, and Mudbound director Dee Rees.

The stars also attended a screening of Hit Man.

The annual film festival, which runs this year from Nov. 24 through Dec. 2, honors films and figures within the movie industry from around the world.

Last month, Jessica was honored during another film festival.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of the stars at the opening ceremony…
