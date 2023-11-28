'FBI' Season 6 - 7 Cast Members Are Expected to Return!
FBI is one CBS‘ biggest shows.
The Dick Wolf-created series, which follows an office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in New York City, just wrapped up Season 5, with Season 6 now on the way.
The show already got renewed for Season 6 in May 2022, when it was also renewed for a Season 5. The sixth season will officially premiere on Tuesday, February 13 at 8 p.m.
We also know who is expected to return to FBI for Season 6.
Find out who is expected to return for FBI Season 6…