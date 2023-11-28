John Mulaney Reflects on His & Matthew Perry's Shared Addiction Struggles

John Mulaney is opening up about his connection to the late Matthew Perry.

The 41-year-old actor and comedian has been transparent about his addiction struggles in the past. In late 2020, he entered rehab for cocaine and alcohol addiction, which he later referenced in his 2022 Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

In an interview with Variety published on Monday (November 27), John shared how he related to the Friends actor through their shared experience with substance abuse.

“Addiction is just a disaster. Life is like a wobbly table at a restaurant and you pile all this s–t on it,” he said. “Then drugs just kick the f–king legs out from under the table.”

John also reflected on the book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Matthew‘s memoir in which he described his experience with addiction at length.

“I really identified with his story. I’m thinking about him a lot,” John added.

