Michael J. Fox Remembers Matthew Perry, Reveals Big Way 'Friends' Actor Helped Him Years Ago

Michael J. Fox is one of the latest stars to react to the tragic death of Matthew Perry.

The Friends actor, famous for portraying Chandler Bing, passed away at the age of 54 in late October. Since then, so many celebrities have spoken out to remember him.

In a new interview, Michael opened up and revealed a big way that Matthew helped him.

“Matthew and I had spent some time together over the years,” Michael told ET. “He was a hockey player, a good hockey player, and we played hockey together.”

He was more than that for Michael. Matthew also generously donated a “big fat check” to help his The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

“I hope this isn’t indiscreet… but when they first made their big sale [on their Friends contracts] and were made millionaires for the rest of their lives, He wrote a big fat check to the foundation,” he recalled. “We were really early on and trying to find our feet. And it was such a vote of confidence.”

Michael continued, saying, “And it wasn’t accompanied by any self-aggrandizing or anything, he was just like, ‘Take it and do your best.’ I loved that.”

