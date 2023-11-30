Uzo Aduba & Husband Robert Sweeting Welcome First Child - Sex & Name Revealed!

Uzo Aduba is a mom!!

On Thursday (November 30), the 42-year-old Orange is the New Black actress announced that she and husband Robert Sweeting had welcomed the first child together, a baby girl.

The two-time Emmy winner and her husband named their daughter Adaiba Lee Nonyem.

“My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life,” Uzo wrote on Instagram. “I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain.”

“I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours,” Uzo continued. “We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem – Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you. I’m a Mommy you guys.”

She added, “Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it:). #grateful”

Uzo announced in September 2021 that she and Robert very quietly tied the knot one year earlier. She then announced that they were expecting their first child while attending the 2023 Tony Awards this past June.

Congrats to the new parents!