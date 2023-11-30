Noor Alfallah Addresses Whether She & Al Pacino Will Marry After Welcoming Baby

Noor Alfallah is addressing marriage with Al Pacino.

The 29-year-old TV producer girlfriend of the 83-year-old The Godfather actor was asked whether the couple will wed, but she insisted to TMZ she is “not the marrying type.”

She also said she doesn’t think a wedding is coming, but did express her “love” for the Oscar winner, with whom she shares a 5-month-old son named Roman.

Noor explained that she doesn’t consider marriage to be an “important” step in a relationship, and confirmed that the two will spend the holidays together.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2022, and confirmed in May that they were expecting. A month later, she gave birth.

Noor filed for full custody of the baby in September, although Al Pacino’s rep confirmed to Page Six at the time that they were “still together.”

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child,” the spokesperson said at the time.

Their custody battle was settled in October, with the couple agreeing to custody, visitation schedules and child support. Al was ordered to pay his girlfriend more than $30,000 a month, according to documents obtained via Page Six in November.

Roman is her first child. Al has daughter Julie, now 34, with ex Jan Tarrant, followed by twins Anton and Olivia, now 22, with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

