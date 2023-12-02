Is Will Kemp Married or Single? Meet the Hallmark Star's Wife!

Will Kemp is back on our TV screens this holiday season!

The 46-year-old British actor is one of the most beloved stars of Hallmark Channel movies and will be starring alongside Brooke D’Orsay in the new movie A Not So Royal Christmas.

Over the years, Will has starred in tons of Hallmark movies including Royal Matchmaker, Jolly Good Christmas, and The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango.

You might also know Will from The CW shows Nikita, 90210, and Reign. Along with being an actor, Will is also a professionally trained ballet dancer.

So, who is Will married to?

Keep reading to find out more…

Will has been married to wife Gaby Jamieson since 2002 and the two share two kids – daughter Thalie and son Indigo.

“I enjoy being ‘the fun dad,’” Will shared with The Grace Tales back in 2018. “My kids would tell you that I can also get a little grumpy at times but I aspire not to be. As they grow up they are understanding of how things work and what has to happen in order for them to live the life they do – going to the school they enjoy and going away on holidays etc.”

“I appreciate their understanding. Nothing we have should be taken for granted,” Will continued. “We are a team and we all have to do our bit. I take a lot of inspiration from listening to other actors whose work I admire – family men who juggle a career as well as bringing up and providing for a family.”

A Not So Royal Christmas premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday night, December 2 at 8pm ET.