Boygenius Members Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, & Julien Baker Talk Grammy Nominations & Taylor Swift

The members of boygenius are opening up about their recent success!

The indie group made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker recently received six Grammy nominations – their first as a group.

While speaking with ET at the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday (December 2) in Los Angeles, the trio shared their reactions to the news.

“Screaming,” Phoebe said, laughing.

“I was screaming all day,” Lucy continued. “It felt like slow motion. It actually reminded me of when I was in a car crash — but in, like, a cool, good way.”

“I jumped up and down, yeah,” Julien added. “Phoebe picked me up like we won the World Cup.”

The musicians were admittedly most surprised by their multiple nominations – which include Album of the Year for The Record, Best Rock Song for “Not Strong Enough,” and Best Alternative Music Performance for “Cool About It.”

“I was like, ‘They’re gonna throw us something,’ but [we had no idea],” Phoebe said.

Phoebe also received a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination for her collaboration with SZA on “Ghost in the Machine.”

Following the news of their Grammy nominations, boygenius performed on Saturday Night Live for the first time ever.

“My pop/duo nomination with SZA was like a jump scare,” the singer quipped.

“Because that came first,” Lucy explained. “We were like, ‘Wouldn’t it be hilarious if Phoebe gets nominated this way and boygenius gets nothing?’”

The group has also recently received support from Taylor Swift. Phoebe was an opening act on the U.S. leg of Taylor‘s Eras Tour, and her boygenius bandmates appeared alongside her at several shows.

Back in April, Taylor called boygenius‘ debut album “genuinely a masterpiece.”

In response, to Taylor‘s appreciation for boygenius, Phoebe said, “I mean, she’s the king. The king of the world.”

“I mean, literally,” Julien added.

