New 'Dune: Part Two' Character Posters Unveiled, Austin Butler Makes Dramatic Transformation As Feyd-Rautha

Warner Bros has released new character posters for the upcoming movie Dune: Part Two!

The sequel features many returning stars, as well as a few new faces, including Austin Butler.

He will be starring as Feyd-Rautha in the film and he looks quite a bit different for his transformation into the character.

Also featured on new posters include Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Christopher Walken, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Lea Seydoux and Dave Bautista.

If you missed it, some of the cast stepped out for the CCXP23, and while they were taking group photos, Florence got hit in the face by a flying object!

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

VIDEO: Watch the latest trailer here.

Dune: Part Two will hit theaters earlier than first announced – Look out for the film on March 1, 2024!

