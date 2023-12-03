Top Stories
Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman &amp; More

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Sun, 03 December 2023 at 9:02 pm

New 'Dune: Part Two' Character Posters Unveiled, Austin Butler Makes Dramatic Transformation As Feyd-Rautha

New 'Dune: Part Two' Character Posters Unveiled, Austin Butler Makes Dramatic Transformation As Feyd-Rautha

Warner Bros has released new character posters for the upcoming movie Dune: Part Two!

The sequel features many returning stars, as well as a few new faces, including Austin Butler.

He will be starring as Feyd-Rautha in the film and he looks quite a bit different for his transformation into the character.

Keep reading to see more…

Also featured on new posters include Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Christopher Walken, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Lea Seydoux and Dave Bautista.

If you missed it, some of the cast stepped out for the CCXP23, and while they were taking group photos, Florence got hit in the face by a flying object!

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

VIDEO: Watch the latest trailer here.

Dune: Part Two will hit theaters earlier than first announced – Look out for the film on March 1, 2024!

Browse through the gallery to see all of the Dune: Part Two character posters…
Just Jared on Facebook
new dune character posters revealed 01
new dune character posters revealed 02
new dune character posters revealed 03
new dune character posters revealed 04
new dune character posters revealed 05
new dune character posters revealed 06.
new dune character posters revealed 07
new dune character posters revealed 08
new dune character posters revealed 09
new dune character posters revealed 10
new dune character posters revealed 11
new dune character posters revealed 12

Photos: Warner Bros
Posted to: Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Dave Bautista, Dune, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Lea Seydoux, Movies, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images