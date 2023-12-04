Top Stories
Mon, 04 December 2023 at 3:17 pm

Adam Driver Joins Penelope Cruz & Shailene Woodley at 'Ferrari' Premiere in London

Adam Driver Joins Penelope Cruz & Shailene Woodley at 'Ferrari' Premiere in London

Adam Driver is stepping out for the premiere of his new movie.

The 40-year-old Oscar-nominated actor joined co-stars Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley at the premiere of Ferrari on Monday (December 4) at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.

Fellow cast members Patrick Dempsey, with wife Jillian, and Jack O’Connell were also in attendance.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the synopsis: It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Ferrari hits theaters on December 25 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Patrick is wearing an Armani suit with Christian Louboutin shoes and a TAG Heuer watch.

Click through the gallery for 40+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
