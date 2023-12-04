Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Gives Insight Into Sex Life During Plural Marriage with Kody Brown: It Was 'Very Good'

Janelle Brown is speaking out about her sex life with her ex Kody Brown.

The gossip went down on Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives: One on One. Kody‘s plural marriages with his partners, Robyn, Christine, and Meri, have been documented on their TLC show, Sister Wives. As of right now, Kody only remains married to Robyn.

Keep reading to find out more…

During the special, Janelle said that there was “definitely physical compatibility” between them in the bedroom.

She continued, “I’m not someone who goes around blabbing about that. That’s not me, I don’t talk about that stuff. I’ll hint at it but yes, of course, everything was very good in that department.”

Host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan then asked, “Did you guys just have great sex?” Kody responded, “That’s not what it is. These are loving relationships. Sex is part of it, but that’s not a focus.” Kody also said, “She was attracted to me. I know she wasn’t in love with me.”

Janelle was also asked if the “best part” of their fights was making up after, to which she responded, “Oh yea.”

