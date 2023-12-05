Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach &amp; T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations &amp; Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (&amp; the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 1:55 pm

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Continue Here »

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Over 100 celebs walked the red carpet at the 2023 The Fashion Awards and we’re recapping all of the best looks of the night.

The evening took place on Monday night (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The event “brings together a global community in London, the home of fashion creativity, to amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity and support the next generation of creative talent. The event serves as the main fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry through its focus on education, grant-giving, and business mentoring.”

Make sure to see the full list of EVERY star on the red carpet.

Browse through the slideshow for our list of the 15 best dressed celebs…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adut Akech, Alexa Chung, Anok Yai, Best Dressed, Charli XCX, EG, Extended, FKA Twigs, Jourdan Dunn, Lisa Rinna, Mette Towley, Mona Tougaard, Neelam Gill, Olivia Culpo, Precious Lee, Rita Ora, Sheila Atim, Slideshow, Taylor Russell

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images