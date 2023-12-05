Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Over 100 celebs walked the red carpet at the 2023 The Fashion Awards and we’re recapping all of the best looks of the night.

The evening took place on Monday night (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The event “brings together a global community in London, the home of fashion creativity, to amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity and support the next generation of creative talent. The event serves as the main fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry through its focus on education, grant-giving, and business mentoring.”

Make sure to see the full list of EVERY star on the red carpet.

Browse through the slideshow for our list of the 15 best dressed celebs…