Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities & Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed & There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast: Netflix Seemingly Confirms 4 Stars Will Return, Status of 3 Stars Up-in-the-Air

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 5:45 pm

Emma Stone Reveals She Suffered Black Eye Days Before Her Wedding

Emma Stone had a little mishap before her wedding!

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress tied the knot with comedian Dave McCary in 2020.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Emma made a surprising revelation about an injury she suffered just days before getting married.

“The week that I got married, I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye,” she said. “And that’s where it stops.”

Sean replied by saying that Emma “needs a helmet,” and the Poor Things star agreed.

“I need a helmet and extensive therapy,” she quipped.

If you missed it, Emma Stone recently addressed if Taylor Swift‘s “When Emma Falls in Love” is about her!
