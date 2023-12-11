Emma Stone Reveals She Suffered Black Eye Days Before Her Wedding

Emma Stone had a little mishap before her wedding!

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress tied the knot with comedian Dave McCary in 2020.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Emma made a surprising revelation about an injury she suffered just days before getting married.

Keep reading to find out more…

“The week that I got married, I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye,” she said. “And that’s where it stops.”

Sean replied by saying that Emma “needs a helmet,” and the Poor Things star agreed.

“I need a helmet and extensive therapy,” she quipped.

If you missed it, Emma Stone recently addressed if Taylor Swift‘s “When Emma Falls in Love” is about her!