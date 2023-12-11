Will Sharpe & Megan Stalter to Star in Lena Dunham's 'Too Much' Rom-Com Series for Netflix

Lena Dunham has found the stars of her new Netflix series!

The 37-year-old actress and her husband Luis Felber have co-created a new romantic comedy series titled Too Much for Netflix and it has now been announced that The White Lotus actor Will Sharpe and Hacks actress Megan Stalter will be starring in the series.

Here’s the show’s synopsis via Variety: “Too Much follows Jessica (Stalter), a New York workaholic in her mid-30s who is reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behavior, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Brontë sister. But when she meets Felix (Sharpe) — who is less Hugh Grant in Notting Hill and more Hugh Grant’s drunken roommate — she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: Do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language? The series is an ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is.”

Lena will be writing and directing the 10-episode series, which features original music from Luis. The married couple will also be serving as executive producers.

Megan also has a very exciting new movie in the works with Amanda Seyfried, Ariana DeBose, and Chloe Fineman!