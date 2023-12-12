Patrick Dempsey Joins Shailene Woodley, Adam Driver, & Penelope Cruz at 'Ferrari' Premiere in L.A.

Patrick Dempsey is stepping out for the premiere of his new movie!

The 57-year-old actor, and People’s Sexiest Man Alive, attended the premiere of Ferrari on Tuesday night (December 12) held at the Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles.

Joining Patrick on the red carpet was his wife Jillian and their three kids – daughter Talula, 21, and 16-year-old twin sons Darby and Sullivan.

Fellow cast members also in attendance included Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley, Penelope Cruz, and Gabriel Leone along with director Michael Mann.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Ferrari hits theaters on December 25 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Patrick is wearing a Brunello Cuccinelli suit and a TAG Heuer watch. Penelope is wearing a Chanel dress.

