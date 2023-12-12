'The Color Purple' Stars Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino, & Taraji P. Henson Light Up Empire State Building in NYC

The stars of The Color Purple are taking over New York City!

The stars of the new movie musical – Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino, and Taraji P. Henson – helped light up the Empire State Building on Tuesday afternoon (December 12) in NYC.

Director Blitz Bazawule and producer Oprah Winfrey were also in attendance.

The new movie musical, based on the classic novel by Alice Walker and the beloved Steven Spielberg movie, is a decades-spanning tale of one woman’s journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

The Color Purple hits theaters on December 25 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Fantasia is wearing an outfit by Dolce & Gabbana. Taraji is wearing Max Mara. Oprah is wearing a coat by Oscar de la Renta.

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of the stars at the Empire State Building…