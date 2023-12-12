Top Stories
Andre Braugher Dead - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Dies at 61

Hilary Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Her Third With Husband Matthew Koma!

Minnie Driver Reveals Details About Matt Damon Breakup to Explain Why She Looked 'Sad' When He Won an Oscar

Jennifer Garner Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Back to Met Gala Since 2007

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 10:07 pm

'The Voice' 2023: Top 5 Contestants Revealed, 4 Eliminated Ahead of Season 24 Finale

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Voice’s latest episode!

There are now 5 contestants remaining on The Voice ahead of next week’s season finale!

On Tuesday night (December 12), season 24′s Top 9 contestants performed music by Taylor Swift during the semi-finals round.

By the end of the episode, The Voice announced its Top 5 after eliminating four singers.

The four coaches this season are Reba McEntire, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani.

The Voice‘s season 24 finals begin on Monday, Dec. 18 before a new winner is crowned on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Browse through the slideshow to see the Top 5 contestants and to find out the four contestants that were eliminated…

