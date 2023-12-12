'The Voice' 2023: Top 5 Contestants Revealed, 4 Eliminated Ahead of Season 24 Finale

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Voice’s latest episode!

There are now 5 contestants remaining on The Voice ahead of next week’s season finale!

On Tuesday night (December 12), season 24′s Top 9 contestants performed music by Taylor Swift during the semi-finals round.

By the end of the episode, The Voice announced its Top 5 after eliminating four singers.

The four coaches this season are Reba McEntire, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani.

The Voice‘s season 24 finals begin on Monday, Dec. 18 before a new winner is crowned on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Browse through the slideshow to see the Top 5 contestants and to find out the four contestants that were eliminated…