'The Voice' 2023: Top 5 Contestants Revealed, 4 Eliminated Ahead of Season 24 Finale
There are now 5 contestants remaining on The Voice ahead of next week’s season finale!
On Tuesday night (December 12), season 24′s Top 9 contestants performed music by Taylor Swift during the semi-finals round.
By the end of the episode, The Voice announced its Top 5 after eliminating four singers.
The four coaches this season are Reba McEntire, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani.
The Voice‘s season 24 finals begin on Monday, Dec. 18 before a new winner is crowned on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
