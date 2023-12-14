Taylor Lautner Competed With 3 Actors to Play Jacob in 'Twilight,' & 1 Actor Almost Replaced Him

Taylor Lautner became a household name playing Jacob in the Twilight franchise, but he had to fight for the part twice. Both times he faced off against some talented actors, too!

If you forgot, the 31-year-old actor played the young werewolf alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in 2008′s Twilight.

However, there were concerns that he wouldn’t be able to bring the character to life in 2009′s sequel New Moon since Jacob went through a massive body transformation and put on a significant amount of muscle and height after turning into a werewolf.

As a result, Taylor had to hit the gym and go through his own body transformation to keep the role. He reflected on almost being recast in a recent interview, crediting Kristen for helping him stay on with the franchise.

We were curious about who else could have brought Jacob to life and did some digging. In the process, we discovered three stars who were up for that part, including author Stephenie Meyer‘s first choice, the actor who almost replaced Taylor in New Moon and a Teen Wolf star.

Scroll through the slideshow to see who else was considered to play Jacob in Twilight…