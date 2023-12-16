Top Stories
Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List

Mayim Bialik Announces She's No Longer Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere & She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Sat, 16 December 2023 at 11:47 am

Oprah Winfrey Reveals the 'Most Romantic Thing' Longtime Partner Stedman Graham Does for Her

Oprah Winfrey Reveals the 'Most Romantic Thing' Longtime Partner Stedman Graham Does for Her

Oprah Winfrey is sharing some rare insight into her life with longtime partner Stedman Graham!

If you didn’t know, the 69-year-old media mogul and the 72-year-old businessman have been together for almost 40 years after meeting at a charity event in 1986.

In a new interview, Oprah revealed the “most romantic” things she and Stedman do for each other.

Keep reading to find out more…

“The most romantic thing I do is make hot water cornbread,” Oprah shared with People. The pan-fried cakes are an old-fashioned, Southern dish that Oprah makes using cornmeal, water, and oil.

“Mothers around the world feed their children on it and all you do is add the hot water to the meal and you make these little flat cakes and you fry them in a pan,” Oprah explained. “Every time I do it it’s like the most romantic thing I’ve ever done.”

Oprah then shared the way Stedman shows his love for her.

“The most romantic thing he does for me at this point is going to the corner every Sunday and getting The New York Times and bringing it in to me,” Oprah revealed.

In another recent interview, Oprah opened up about her recent weight loss.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Oprah Winfrey, Stedman Graham

