Emily VanCamp Celebrates Fifth Wedding Anniversary with Husband Josh Bowman

Emily VanCamp is marking a very special day!

On Friday (December 15), the 37-year-old Marvel actress took to Instagram to celebrate her and husband Josh Bowman‘s fifth wedding anniversary.

“5 years married, 12 together ❤️ What a beautiful ride it’s been,” Emily started.

“Love the life we’ve built, our wild adventures but mostly the little family we’ve created,” Emily continued. “Happy Anniversary my love ✨✨✨. Can’t wait for all that is to come!!”

Along with her sweet message, Emily shared some cute photos of she and Josh, 35, from over the years, along with a photo from their 2018 wedding.

Emily and Josh first met and started dating while working on the ABC series Revenge back in 2011. They announced their engagement back in May 2017 and tied the knot on December 15, 2018 in the Bahamas.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Iris, in 2021.

This past October, Emily and Josh made a rare red carpet appearance to promote their new movie.