Timothee Chalamet Signs Fan's Troye Sivan Vinyl, Says He's Troye 'in Some Universe' After 'SNL' Impression

Fans are still getting a laugh out of Timothee Chalamet‘s Troye Sivan impression!

During a November episode of Saturday Night Live, the 27-year-old actor brought the 28-year-old Grammy nominee to life as a sleep paralysis demon.

He wore Troye‘s typical clothes and even did the choreography from the singer’s “Got Me Started” music video.

On Wednesday (December 13), Timothee posed for photos on the red carpet for the Canadian premiere of Wonka. He also met a few fans and signed some autographs.

One fan in particular had a hilarious request, and Timothee seemed happy to oblige.

The fan asked “Can you sign my album?” and held up the vinyl version of Troye‘s new album, Something to Give Each Other.

The actor replied, “That’s not me though,” and the fan quipped, “That’s basically you.” Timothee signed it and grinned. “In some universe,” he joked. “In some universe.”

