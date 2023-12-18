Top Stories
Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch &amp; What You Could Skip!

Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch & What You Could Skip!

Adele Joins Boyfriend Rich Paul for His Star-Studded Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Adele Joins Boyfriend Rich Paul for His Star-Studded Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

Mon, 18 December 2023 at 10:27 am

'The Good Doctor' Season 7 - 9 Stars Expected to Return, 2 Are Leaving!

Continue Here »

'The Good Doctor' Season 7 - 9 Stars Expected to Return, 2 Are Leaving!

The Good Doctor is coming back!

ABC announced that the series will officially return for Season 7 on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET.

The Good Doctor ended its sixth season with some major cliffhangers, so fans can’t wait to see what’s happening with their favorite characters.

In the meantime, we do know who is likely to return to the main cast, and at least two stars who will not be.

Find out who is set to appear in The Good Doctor Season 7…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: ABC, Brandon Larracuente, Bria Henderson, Christina Chang, Chuku Modu, EG, evergreen, Extended, fiona gubelmann, Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Noah Galvin, Paige Spara, Richard Schiff, Slideshow, Television, The Good Doctor, Will Yun Lee

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images