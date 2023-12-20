Sydney Sweeney Reveals How The 'Euphoria' Cast is Processing Angus Cloud's Death

Sydney Sweeney revealed how the Euphoria family is responding to the devastating loss of costar Angus Cloud.

The actor, who played Fezco on the hit series, tragically passed away at the age of 25 this summer.

As the rest of the cast resumes filming, Sydney opened up about the mood on set and how they are leaning on each other to process their loss.

“I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set,” she told Glamour UK.

She made it clear that the rest of the cast has been supporting one another through the difficult time.

“(At least) when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world,” Sydney said, adding that they were “constantly on the phone” after learning the news.

Sydney also emphasized that Angus would never be forgotten: “It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry, because they’re still alive in so many forms.”

