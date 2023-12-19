Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip & Why That Rumor Might Have Started

Sydney Sweeney is opening up and dispelling some big rumors.

The 26-year-old Anyone But You star cleared up a big rumor about her partner, Jonathan Davino, revealed how Glen Powell felt about the rumors linking them during filming, why she thinks those rumors started, how she feels about headlines highlighting her breast size, the Euphoria cast’s reaction to Angus Cloud‘s death, and more in this interview with Glamour UK.

