Tue, 19 December 2023 at 10:33 am

'Will Trent' Season 2 - 8 Cast Members Expected to Return!

'Will Trent' Season 2 - 8 Cast Members Expected to Return!

Will Trent is coming back soon!

The new ABC TV series, which premiered in 2023, follows Special Agent Will Trent, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Determined to make sure no one feels as he did, he now has the highest clearance rate.

The show is officially getting a second season, and it’s set to premiere on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET.

We also know who is expected to return for Season 2!

Click through to find out who is returning for Will Trent Season 2….

Photos: ABC
