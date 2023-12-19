The Richest Stars of 'The Bold & The Beautiful,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Bold and the Beautiful, otherwise known as B&B, is one of the biggest and most successful TV soap operas ever.

The CBS series first premiered back in March of 1987, as a sister show to The Young and the Restless. In fact, several stars have crossed over to the other show since the early ’90s.

The series is set in Los Angeles, and centers around the Forrester family and their haute couture business.

Over the years, the show has won 77 Daytime Emmy Awards, including three for Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. Plenty of its stars have managed to accumulate an impressive amount of wealth as well.

We’ve rounded up the stars of The Bold and the Beautiful, and ranked them according to estimated net worth.

Find out who are the richest stars of The Bold & The Beautiful…