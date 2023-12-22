Justin Theroux & Girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom Attend Her Twin Sister's Wedding Together!

Justin Theroux accompanied his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom to her twin sister’s wedding this week!

Nicole shared photos from the event on her Instagram account, including one photo that was a mirror selfie that included Justin and his dog Kuma.

“Chrissy, you are the world’s most exquisite bride (with the voice of an angel!) Love you and Patrick more than words can possibly describe. Best Christmas yet💍🎄,” Nicole captioned the carousel of photos.

Nicole‘s sister Chrissy responded, “Aww love you ❤️❤️ best MOH!”

Justin and Nicole first sparked dating rumors back in August, but it appears they have been together since at least the beginning of the year.

Nicole is an actress on the rise and has appeared on episodes of Law & Order: SVU and The Affair. She just appeared in the second season of The Gilded Age. For those who don’t know, her father is the late journalist David Bloom, who died suddenly at the age of 39 from a pulmonary embolism while covering the war in Iraq.