Luann de Lesseps Bashes Former 'RHONY' Co-Star Bethenny Frankel During Cabaret Show: 'Go Off Into the Sunset!'

Luann de Lesseps isn’t impressed by former Real Housewives of New York City co-star Bethenny Frankel.

The 58-year-old entertainer was performing her “A Very Countess Christmas” sold-out show at 54 Below in New York City on Saturday night (December 23), where she slammed the 53-year-old reality TV alum over her “reality reckoning,” and calling for a reality TV union amid the Hollywood strikes this summer.

“Now back to Bethenny. You know, listen, why bite the hand that feeds you?” she said in a video obtained by Page Six.

Luann was reportedly responding to a fan who asked about her thoughts on Bethenny.

“Why bite Andy [Cohen]? Why bite NBC?” she continued to ask, as the audience cheered.

“You know, just go off into the sunset. You make millions and gazillions of dollars. If you claim you do, then why are you still harping on us? Why are you talking about us?”

She then referenced one of Bethenny‘s popular Housewives phrases: “Leave us alone! Go to bed! Go to bed! Go to bed!”

“It was a full house and the audience was going nuts,” a source told the outlet.

