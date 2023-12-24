Sun, 24 December 2023 at 4:14 pm
13 Actors Who Played Santa Claus in Christmas Movies
The holidays are here, which means various Christmas movies featuring Santa Claus will be playing around the clock!
Many famous actors have donned the iconic red suit and fluffy white beard in movies, and we’ve compiled a list of some of the most well-known portrayals of Santa!
Continue through the slideshow to discover 13 actors who played Santa Claus in Christmas movies…
