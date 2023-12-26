Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shares Photos with All 4 Kids from Inside Her Christmas Eve Party

Jason Sudeikis &amp; Olivia Wilde's Kids Crash His ESPN Interview in Cute Video

Bryan Tanaka Confirms Split With Mariah Carey After 7 Years, Makes His First Statement

Dominic West Reveals Why Prince Harry Stopped Speaking to Him

Tue, 26 December 2023 at 10:30 pm

Lizzo Says She's 'Heartbroken' After Her Beloved Dog Pooka Dies on Christmas Eve

Lizzo suffered a devastating loss on Christmas Eve.

The 35-year-old “Truth Hurts” singer recently took to Instagram to reveal that her beloved dog Pooka died on on Sunday, Dec. 24, at the age of 18.

“We will always love you, Pooka Diamanté Jefferson. 4•10•2005 – 12•24•2023,” Lizzo wrote along with a photo of her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson cradling Pooka as Lizzo and her sister Vanessa Jefferson gaze adoringly at their dog.

In a follow-up post, Lizzo shared a ton of photos of Pooka throughout the years, along with the caption, “I’m not ok im so heartbroken rip Pooka.”

Lizzo‘s legal team recently filed a motion to dismiss a harassment and discrimination lawsuit made by a former “disgruntled” employee. Get more details here.

Our thoughts are with Lizzo and her family during this difficult time.
