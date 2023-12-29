Francia Raisa Talks Reconnecting with Selena Gomez, Reveals Who Reached Out to Who

Francia Raisa is opening up about reconciling her relationship with Selena Gomez.

The 35-year-old How I Met Your Father actress and the 31-year-old entertainer had a falling out years ago and reconnected in the summer of 2023.

Recently, Francia revealed who reached out to who and how they rekindled their friendship.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It’s still crazy to me that people were invested in our friendship,” she told USA Today. “I don’t know why the timing happened the way it did, but I remember being in St. Tropez in June and I kept talking about her. We hadn’t spoken much in six years. Especially the last year, we didn’t speak at all.”

Back in July, Selena wished a “Happy Birthday” to Francia on Instagram, which the actress “liked” in response.

Shortly after that, Francia told paparazzi that there was no beef between the two, and a few weeks later, they went out to dinner together.

“I don’t know why the universe decided this timing,” Francia shared. “Then she reached out and said, ‘Let’s talk.’”

“We’ve never really had beef with each other. Nothing happened, and if you ask either of us, we don’t know what happened but we needed that time apart. Then when you come back together, you’re better people. She and I are still getting to know each other again,” she added.

“And obviously, you know, I gave the girl a kidney so everyone felt a certain way and I was asked for years and years and years, ‘Do you regret it?’ and I was like, ‘No, the relationship has always been there.’ There was just a tiff,” Francia said.

The “no beef” inspired the “No beef, just salsa” shirts, and with the push from Hilary Duff to can her salsa, Francia launched her homemade salsa for sale via a collaboration with the brand La Victoria, which you can purchase now on Amazon!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.