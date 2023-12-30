Paula Abdul's Alleged Abuser Nigel Lythgoe Joked About Wanting to 'Be the Next Person to Abuse Her' In Resurfaced Interview

One of Nigel Lythgoe‘s old interviews is resurfacing after Paula Abdul accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

If you were unaware, the 61-year-old “Cold Hearted” pop star and American Idol alum sued the 74-year-old TV producer and accused him of sexual assault and verbal abuse while they worked together on American Idol.

The pair also worked together as judges on So You Think You Can Dance, and a joint interview they gave promoting the show in 2015 has resurfaced following her allegations.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Nigel reflects on Paula being “so abused and mistreated” by American Idol judge Simon Cowell during her days on the show.

“We’ve known each other for so long now,” he said. “To be honest, I was an admirer of Paula back in the U.K. before I came here to the States. To be able to work with her on Idol for all those years and see how she was mistreated by Simon…”

He continued, saying, “I wanted to be the next person to abuse her.”

In the interview, Paula is described as “delighting in their banter.” However, the quotes have taken on new meaning following the allegations and are circulating again.

