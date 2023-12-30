Brooke Hogan Marries Hockey Pro Steven Oleksy in Secret! Details About Their Relationship Revealed

Brooke Hogan walked down the aisle well over a year ago!

The 35-year-old reality star, “About Us” musician and daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan married hockey player Steven Oleksy in secret in June 2022.

Details about their relationship and their wedding have since been revealed.

Read more about Brooke Hogan’s secret wedding…

TMZ reported that Brooke and Steven said “I do” in a June 8 ceremony. A photo obtained by the publication shows Brooke in bridal white, clutching a bouquet in one hand and her husband’s hand in the other. Steven wore a black suit with a matching shirt and had a boutonniere pinned to his lapel.

The couple posed in front of an arch that had some tropical flowers on it. The wedding took place in Orlando, Florida, and reportedly no guests were in attendance.

Brooke and Steven reportedly celebrated their union again in December 2023 with his family in Michigan.

The pair reportedly met through friends, but it is not clear when they met and how long they’ve been together.

We’ll let you know if we learn anything more.

In the meantime, congratulations to Brooke and Steven! We wish them well and hope that they have a wonderful life together!

If you missed it, Brooke‘s father married Sky Daily in September. However, she did not attend the ceremony and explained her decision in a statement.