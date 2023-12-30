Cynthia Erivo Tries to Survive Her Past in 'Drift' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Cynthia Erivo‘s new movie has been released.

The 36-year-old Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner stars alongside Alia Shawkwat in the movie Drift directed by Anthony Chen. Along with starring in the movie, Cynthia also serves as a producer.

Based on the book A Marker To Measure Drift by Alexander Maksik, Drift follows Jacqueline (Erivo), a young refugee, who lands alone and penniless on a Greek island, where she tries first to survive and then to cope with her past. While gathering her strength, she begins a friendship with a rootless tour-guide (Shawkat) and together they find the resilience to forge ahead.

The movie also stars Ibrahima Ba, Honor Swinton Byrne, Zainab Jah, Suzy Bemba, and Vincent Vermignon.

Drift hits select theaters on on February 9, 2024.