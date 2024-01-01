Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Suite: Who's Sitting With Her on New Year's Eve?

NBC Cancels 5 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 2 Hits Are Ending in 2024

Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Hallmark Channel Star Brant Daugherty & Wife Kim Welcome Second Child!

Congratulations are in order for Brant Daugherty and his wife Kim!

On New Year’s Day (Monday, Jan. 1), the 38-year-old Hallmark Channel star and his wife announced that they recently welcomed their second together, another baby boy.

Brant and Kim, 34, named their baby boy Aero Lore.

“We were gonna post for the holidays but ended up having the merriest Christmas of all. Welcome to the world, Aero Lore Daugherty,” Brant and Kim wrote on Instagram.

Along with their message, the couple shared some very adorable photos and videos of baby Aero with big brother Wilder, who was born in April 2021.

Shortly after Wilder was born, Brant revealed the heartbreaking reason why he missed the birth.

Congrats to the happy family!
