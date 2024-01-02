Mariah Carey Bundles Up in White Fur Coat for Night Out in Aspen

Mariah Carey is getting ready to do some late-night shopping.

The 54-year-old “Always Be My Baby” singer was all smiles as she arrived at Kemo Sabe to do some shopping with her longtime makeup artist Kristofer Buckle on Monday night (January 1) in Aspen, Colorado.

For her night out, Mariah bundled up in a long white fur coat over a star-print black dress paired with black boots and sunglasses.

Last week, Bryan Tanaka confirmed reports that he and Mariah had split up after seven years of dating.

A source recently provided some insight into the reason why Mariah and Bryan broke up.

