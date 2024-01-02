Top Stories
Heather Gay Finally Reveals How She Got That Infamous Black Eye During 'RHOSLC' Season Four Finale

Heather Gay Finally Reveals How She Got That Infamous Black Eye During 'RHOSLC' Season Four Finale

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers for Spreading 'Reckless' Rumor About Him

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers for Spreading 'Reckless' Rumor About Him

Travis Kelce's Managers Respond to Those Who Think Taylor Swift Relationship Is Publicity Stunt

Travis Kelce's Managers Respond to Those Who Think Taylor Swift Relationship Is Publicity Stunt

Jamie Dornan Reveals 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Fame Led to a 'Stalker-Like Situation,' Addresses Dakota Johnson Secret Relationship Rumors

Jamie Dornan Reveals 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Fame Led to a 'Stalker-Like Situation,' Addresses Dakota Johnson Secret Relationship Rumors

Tue, 02 January 2024 at 10:59 pm

Mariah Carey Bundles Up in White Fur Coat for Night Out in Aspen

Mariah Carey Bundles Up in White Fur Coat for Night Out in Aspen

Mariah Carey is getting ready to do some late-night shopping.

The 54-year-old “Always Be My Baby” singer was all smiles as she arrived at Kemo Sabe to do some shopping with her longtime makeup artist Kristofer Buckle on Monday night (January 1) in Aspen, Colorado.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

For her night out, Mariah bundled up in a long white fur coat over a star-print black dress paired with black boots and sunglasses.

Last week, Bryan Tanaka confirmed reports that he and Mariah had split up after seven years of dating.

A source recently provided some insight into the reason why Mariah and Bryan broke up.

If you missed it, Mariah teased new music! Get the scoop here.
Just Jared on Facebook
jen shah bundles up in fur coat night out in aspen 01
jen shah bundles up in fur coat night out in aspen 02
jen shah bundles up in fur coat night out in aspen 03
jen shah bundles up in fur coat night out in aspen 04
jen shah bundles up in fur coat night out in aspen 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kristofer Buckle, Mariah Carey