Yungblud & Girlfriend Jesse Jo Stark Share a Kiss While on Vacation in St. Barts

Yungblud and Jesse Jo Stark are showing off some PDA while on vacation!

The 26-year-old “Lowlife” singer and the 32-year-old musician shared a kiss and held hands as they left a store after doing some shopping together on Tuesday night (January 2) in St. Barts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Yungblud

For their night out, Yungblud wore a The Cramps band T-shirt with black velvet pants and a black hat while Jesse Jo wore a semi-sheer, multi-print dress.

Before shopping, the couple enjoyed a low-key dinner together.

If you didn’t know, Yungblud and Jesse Jo have been dating since mid-2021.

In early 2023, there were rumors that Yungblud and Jesse Jo were engaged, but the couple has never publicly addressed those reports.