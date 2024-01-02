'Parks & Rec' Stars' Net Worth, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth (There's a Tie for No. 1!)

NBC’s political satire comedy series Parks and Recreation, aka Parks and Rec, aired for seven seasons, across six years.

The mockumentary-style series first premiered in April 2009 and wrapped up in February 2015.

Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Jim O’Heir, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott and Rob Lowe were among the star-studded main cast, along with more big-name celeb guest appearances throughout the course of it’s run.

Here’s a synopsis: Armed with idea binders and the stalwart help of fellow employees, small-town civil servant Leslie Knope bushwhacks through bureaucracy to make to make her hometown a better place.

The series picked up 76 award nominations and winning 13, including a Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical for Amy Poehler.

Before and after the show, the cast has starred in many hit movies and other TV shows, and have amassed quite the wealth in their careers.

We rounded up the stars of Parks and Rec and ranked them according to their estimated net worth.

