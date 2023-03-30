Top Stories
Thu, 30 March 2023 at 10:01 pm

Yungblud Enjoys Beach Day & Time with Girlfriend Jesse Jo Stark Amid Engagement Rumors

Yungblud and girlfriend Jesse Jo Stark soak up the sun during a trip to the beach on Thursday (March 30) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 25-year-old hitmaker appears to be taking some downtime after his performance in Sao Paulo for Lollapalooza 2023 last week.

He wore a pair of checkered swim trunks and a silver necklace with a lock on it when he took a dip into the ocean. Yungblud was later seen in a black shirt with a pair of sunglasses on and his hair pulled back.

His longtime girlfriend meanwhile wore a bikini and appeared to have a ring on that finger. This wouldn’t be the first time, either.

She appeared to have a ring on when she attended an afterparty hosted by Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week, according to the Daily Mail. You can see some pics of them at another event during Fashion Week here.

It was revealed that the couple were dating back in 2021.

Scroll through all the new pics of Yungblud and Jesse Jo Stark at the beach in the gallery…
Credit: JUCE; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jesse Jo Stark, yungblud

