Tue, 02 January 2024 at 5:23 pm

Mark Wahlberg & Wife Rhea Match in White Swimsuits for Another Barbados Beach Day

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea matched during their latest day at the beach!

The married couple were both seen in white swimsuits during their New Year’s Eve beach day on Sunday (December 31) in Barbados.

Mark and his family go to Barbados every year during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday and they have been seen soaking up the sun for the past week and a half.

Throughout the trip, Mark has been going on Instagram to show off his workouts and model his Municipal clothing line.

“Good lighting and the @municipal shorts🔥 2024🔥📈 put in the work when everyone else is sleeping😎,” he captioned a post on New Year’s Day. He flaunted his ripped abs and biceps in the video, which you can watch below.

Browse through the gallery for 50+ photos of Mark Wahlberg at the beach with his wife…
Photos: Backgrid
