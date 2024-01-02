'The Conners' Season 6 - 7 Cast Members Returning, 1 Is Not!

The Conners is returning soon, but at least one cast member is not!

The long-running ABC series, a direct continuation of the beloved series Roseanne, features several stars from the original show.

The show launched in 2018, and centers on the family members of the matriarch after her sudden death.

We now know that The Conners Season 6 is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET, and which stars will likely be returning for Season 6, and one who won’t be.

Find out who is returning for The Conners Season 6…