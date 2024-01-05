Jim Carrey Celebrates 62nd Birthday at Dinner with Famous Friends - Guest List Revealed!

Jim Carrey is celebrating his birthday a few weeks early!

The comedian and the Dumb And Dumber actor stepped out to celebrate his upcoming 62nd birthday with some famous friends at a dinner party on Thursday night (January 4) at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jim Carrey

If you didn’t know, Jim will officially be celebrating his birthday later this month on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

We have seen which stars and fellow comedians helped Jim celebrate his birthday and we’ve compiled a list of everyone in attendance.

Click through the slideshow to see the stars that attended Jim Carrey’s birthday diner…