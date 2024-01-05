Trista & Ryan Sutter's Kids Are All Grown Up in Rare Public Appearance at the Golden Wedding

Trista and Ryan Sutter made a rare public appearance together this week and they brought their kids along for the fun!

The longtime married couple, who tied the knot in 2003 after meeting on season one of The Bachelorette, brought their kids to The Golden Wedding on Thursday (January 4) at the La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs, Calif.

The family was in attendance to watch The Golden Bachelor‘s first winning couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tie the knot in front of Bachelor Nation.

Keep reading to find out more…

Ryan, 49, and Trista, 51, are parents to 16-year-old son Maxwell and 14-year-old daughter Blakesley.

A viral moment happened during the wedding right after Gerry promised to make Theresa the “happiest woman on earth” during his vows. The camera cut to Ryan, who was whispering something into Trista‘s ear.

Trista has revealed that Ryan told her that Theresa would actually be the “second happiest,” as she was the happiest.

Check out tons of photos from the wedding!