Nigel Lythgoe Gives Up His Spot on 'So You Think You Can Dance' Judging Panel Following Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Nigel Lythgoe will no longer be on the judging panel when the new season of So You Think You Can Dance premieres in March.

The 74-year-old producer and judge announced that he would be stepping back from the position after being accused of sexual assault in two lawsuits filed against him in recent weeks.

He issued a statement explaining the decision.

“I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series,” Nigel told Variety. “I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation.”

Fox, 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions stressed to the outlet that the show’s new season would go forth. It is set to premiere on March 4.

“No decision has been made as to a replacement judge for this season, which will premiere on FOX on Monday, March 4th,” the companies said.

Nigel was supposed to be on the panel alongside Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

His decision to step down comes a week after he was sued by Paula Abdul, who accused him of sexual assault and harassment while they worked together. The pair collaborated on both SYTYCD and American Idol.

A second lawsuit accused Nigel of sexual assault and was filed by two reality stars who worked with him on All American Girl.

He issued a response to Paula‘s lawsuit the day after it was filed.