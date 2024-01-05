Michael Bolton Reveals Brain Tumor Diagnosis, Shares He's Recovering From Surgery

Michael Bolton is sharing an update on his health.

The 70-year-old rock star revealed he was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

On Friday (January 5), Michael took to social media to provide more details.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” the Blackjack singer wrote on Facebook. “I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.

Michael then shared how he plans to recover following his procedure.

“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring,” he wrote. “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

He concluded with a note of gratitude for fans, and promised to provide updates on his health in the future.

“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years,” Michael said. “Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB.”

