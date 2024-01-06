Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Won't Let Her Kids Use Social Media

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her social media rules for her kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

The 41-year-old “Mine” singer shares her children with her ex-husband, producer and executive Brandon Blackstock.

During a Saturday (January 6) cover interview with People, Kelly shared that she doesn’t let them use social media at all right now.

Apparently, River tried to negotiate about it with her mother.

“That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye,” The Kelly Clarkson Show host said about social media. “So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].”

She recalled, “My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now he’s not letting them do it either.”

Kelly told the magazine that she’ll hear her kids out when they’re older, “but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no.”

