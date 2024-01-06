Olivia Wilde Kicks Off Her Weekend with Workout in L.A.

Olivia Wilde is heading home after a workout.

The 39-year-old Don’t Worry Darling actress and director made her way to her car as she left the gym following her workout on Saturday morning (January 6) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

For her workout, Olivia wore a green sports bra with matching leggings paired with a yellow sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Just recently, Olivia and Jason Sudeikis‘ kids, Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7, crashed his interview on ESPN and it was so cute.

Olivia will soon begin production on her new raunchy Christmas comedy movie! Get more details on the project here.

If you haven’t seen it yet, Don’t Worry Darling is available for streaming on Netflix and MAX now.