Top Stories
Selena Gomez Reveals What She Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes Amid Timothee Chalamet Rumors

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes Amid Timothee Chalamet Rumors

Are Meryl Streep &amp; Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Are Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Star Wars' The Mandalorian Is Getting His Own Movie (With Grogu!)

Star Wars' The Mandalorian Is Getting His Own Movie (With Grogu!)

17 Stars Say They Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 16 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

17 Stars Say They Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 16 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 5:50 pm

Elle Fanning & New Boyfriend Gus Wenner Made Their Red Carpet Debut at Golden Globes 2024!

Elle Fanning & New Boyfriend Gus Wenner Made Their Red Carpet Debut at Golden Globes 2024!

Elle Fanning had a big night at the Golden Globes this weekend, and it also marked her red carpet debut with new boyfriend Gus Wenner!

The 25-year-old actress walked the red carpet with Gus, 33, at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Elle was at the event in support of her nomination for her work in Hulu’s The Great. After attending the awards show, she changed into another dress and went to an after party wit Gus.

The new couple was first linked in November 2023 when they were spotted holding hands during a date night in New York City.

Keep reading to find out more…

For those who don’t know, Gus is the son of Rolling Stone founder Jan Wenner and Gus currently serves as the CEO of the magazine.

Gus used to be in a band with the daughter of a very famous actor!
Just Jared on Facebook
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 01
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 02
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 03
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 04
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 05
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 06
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 07
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 08
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 09
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 10
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 11
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 12
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 13
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 14
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 15
elle fanning gus wenner red carpet debut 16

Credit: Courtesy of Moet & Chandon; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Elle Fanning, Golden Globes, Gus Wenner