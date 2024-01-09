Elle Fanning & New Boyfriend Gus Wenner Made Their Red Carpet Debut at Golden Globes 2024!

Elle Fanning had a big night at the Golden Globes this weekend, and it also marked her red carpet debut with new boyfriend Gus Wenner!

The 25-year-old actress walked the red carpet with Gus, 33, at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Elle was at the event in support of her nomination for her work in Hulu’s The Great. After attending the awards show, she changed into another dress and went to an after party wit Gus.

The new couple was first linked in November 2023 when they were spotted holding hands during a date night in New York City.

Keep reading to find out more…

For those who don’t know, Gus is the son of Rolling Stone founder Jan Wenner and Gus currently serves as the CEO of the magazine.

Gus used to be in a band with the daughter of a very famous actor!