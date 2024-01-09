Mean Girls' Christopher Briney Brings Girlfriend Isabel Machado to NYC Red Carpet Premiere!

Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2024 at 2:15 pm

Sorry Mean Girls fans, Christopher Briney is off the market!

The 25-year-old actor, who plays Aaron Samuels in the musical version of the movie, walked the red carpet with girlfriend Isabel Machado at the red carpet premiere on Monday (January 8) at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Christopher and Isabel went to college together at Pace University and they both graduated in 2020, though they didn’t start dating until 2021.

He recently shared the secret to their relationship.

“We were friends first,” he told People. “We went to college together and we lived together. We knew that we could do it.”

Chris also stars on the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, which will be getting a third season.

